Sowa Financial Group Inc. Sells 389 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sowa Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,474 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 38,178 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,124 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 457.0% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 88,087 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 72,273 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,178 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Applied Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $409,000. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $77,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,288 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on VZ. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.86.

Shares of VZ opened at $51.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $56.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.73. The firm has a market cap of $214.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

