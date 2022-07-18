SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 78,087 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $10,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CWB. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,313,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,891,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,845,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,595,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Stock Performance

CWB opened at $65.13 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $62.81 and a 1-year high of $89.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.49.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.