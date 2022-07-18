SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $312.66 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $296.39 and a 1-year high of $369.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.11.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

