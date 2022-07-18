SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Get Rating) by 79.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QEFA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 422,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,433,000 after acquiring an additional 166,823 shares during the last quarter. Silverhawk Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,192,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 422,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,451,000 after purchasing an additional 54,410 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 269.1% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 69,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 50,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 683,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,682,000 after purchasing an additional 45,978 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:QEFA opened at $61.11 on Monday. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a one year low of $59.51 and a one year high of $79.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.36.

