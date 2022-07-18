SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ONEY. XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 29,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 94.0% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Price Performance

ONEY stock opened at $90.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.81. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 12-month low of $87.26 and a 12-month high of $105.47.

