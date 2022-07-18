SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Stake Lifted by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $82.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.99 and a 200-day moving average of $83.75. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $61.78 and a twelve month high of $136.61.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

