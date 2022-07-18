Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) PT Lowered to $100.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $122.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 49.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Spectrum Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Spectrum Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $114.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Spectrum Brands Stock Performance

Shares of SPB opened at $66.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.44. Spectrum Brands has a 52 week low of $63.28 and a 52 week high of $107.22.

Institutional Trading of Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.32 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,978,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,255,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,137,000 after buying an additional 285,748 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 194.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,514,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,369,000 after buying an additional 999,459 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,404,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,648,000 after buying an additional 282,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,074,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,344,000 after buying an additional 70,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

About Spectrum Brands

(Get Rating)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.