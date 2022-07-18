Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Shares Bought by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,158 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 842.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000.

NYSEARCA PSLV opened at $6.36 on Monday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $9.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.97.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

