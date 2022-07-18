Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Alyssa Henry Sells 30,770 Shares

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $1,914,509.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 428,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,633,768.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Alyssa Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 5th, Alyssa Henry sold 5,485 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $343,525.55.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total transaction of $1,952,971.90.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $1,850,507.80.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $1,926,202.00.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total transaction of $2,639,758.30.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total transaction of $2,352,058.80.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $2,565,602.60.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $2,488,062.20.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $65.98 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.46. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $289.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a PE ratio of -439.84 and a beta of 2.45.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.08). Square had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Square from $188.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Square from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Square from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its stake in Square by 150.4% during the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 33,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Square by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners grew its holdings in Square by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Square during the 4th quarter worth $1,665,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Square during the 4th quarter worth $4,977,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

