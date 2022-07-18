SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) Short Interest Update

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,453,400 shares, an increase of 47.1% from the June 15th total of 1,667,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 24,534.0 days.

SSAB AB (publ) Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of SSAB AB (publ) stock opened at $4.22 on Monday. SSAB AB has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $7.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average of $5.95.

Get SSAB AB (publ) alerts:

About SSAB AB (publ)

(Get Rating)

See Also

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.