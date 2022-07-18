SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) Short Interest Update

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,453,400 shares, an increase of 47.1% from the June 15th total of 1,667,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 24,534.0 days.

SSAB AB (publ) Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of SSAB AB (publ) stock opened at $4.22 on Monday. SSAB AB has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $7.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average of $5.95.

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

