SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) Short Interest Update

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,453,400 shares, an increase of 47.1% from the June 15th total of 1,667,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 24,534.0 days.
SSAB AB (publ) Stock Down 5.2 %
Shares of SSAB AB (publ) stock opened at $4.22 on Monday. SSAB AB has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $7.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average of $5.95.
About SSAB AB (publ)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SSAB AB (publ) (SSAAF)
- Financial services firm Block stock has fallen (-59%) in 2022
- Hold Pfizer Today With Catalysts for Further Growth Tomorrow
- NVIDIA Stock is a Winding Up for a Record Setting Second Half
- Johnson & Johnson Continues to Prove its Value in a Volatile Year
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.