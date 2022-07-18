Stifel Nicolaus Cuts eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $60.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on eBay from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Benchmark decreased their target price on eBay from $71.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group downgraded eBay from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on eBay in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an underweight rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.00.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $43.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.18. eBay has a one year low of $40.52 and a one year high of $81.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.14). eBay had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 113.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that eBay will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.16%.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,845.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,259.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at $715,845.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in eBay by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in eBay by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,171 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 9,846 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in eBay by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 539 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in eBay by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,239 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

