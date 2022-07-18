Stifel Nicolaus Cuts MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target to $1,000.00

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MELI. StockNews.com downgraded MercadoLibre from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $1,100.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. KGI Securities began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,529.00.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of MELI opened at $689.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $721.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $958.48. The company has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.01 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. MercadoLibre has a twelve month low of $600.68 and a twelve month high of $1,970.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MELI. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,035,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,989,415,000 after acquiring an additional 77,784 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,258,766,000 after purchasing an additional 789,308 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,459,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,401,000 after purchasing an additional 421,186 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,658,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,687,000 after buying an additional 21,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,710,000 after buying an additional 104,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

About MercadoLibre

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.