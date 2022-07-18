Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Price Target to $75.00

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 15.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Baxter International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.38.

Baxter International Price Performance

NYSE:BAX opened at $64.91 on Monday. Baxter International has a 52 week low of $62.70 and a 52 week high of $89.70. The firm has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baxter International

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Baxter International will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAX. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Baxter International by 252.8% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

