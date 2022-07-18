Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,502 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 2.4% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $42,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seaview Investment Managers LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,465,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its stake in Chevron by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 99,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,174,000 after acquiring an additional 46,720 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Chevron by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 662,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,903,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co raised its stake in Chevron by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 10,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Chevron by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 41,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,687,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.85.

Chevron Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of CVX opened at $137.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $182.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.06.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 55,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total value of $9,226,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,243 shares in the company, valued at $206,263.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 55,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total value of $9,226,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,243 shares in the company, valued at $206,263.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

