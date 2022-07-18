StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Horizon Global Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:HZN opened at $1.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.55. Horizon Global has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $9.38.
Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $180.86 million during the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling at Horizon Global
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas FRM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,989,000. Iron Park Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,744,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Horizon Global by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,884,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,761,000 after purchasing an additional 220,601 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Horizon Global by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 91,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 43,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Global during the 1st quarter worth $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.24% of the company’s stock.
About Horizon Global
Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.
