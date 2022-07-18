StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of EBMT opened at $19.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $128.14 million, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.64. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 1 year low of $18.69 and a 1 year high of $24.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.33.

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $19.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 7.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 274.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 35.6% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 12,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the fourth quarter worth $512,000. Institutional investors own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

