StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Natuzzi from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Get Natuzzi alerts:

Natuzzi Price Performance

Natuzzi stock opened at $8.87 on Friday. Natuzzi has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.31 million, a PE ratio of -42.24 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natuzzi

Natuzzi ( NYSE:NTZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter. Natuzzi had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 0.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTZ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Natuzzi by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Natuzzi during the first quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natuzzi in the first quarter worth about $534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

Natuzzi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. It operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. The company's products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units; and home accessories, which include vases, mirrors, magazines racks, trays, and decorative objects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Natuzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natuzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.