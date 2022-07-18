StockNews.com Upgrades Coty (NYSE:COTY) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Coty in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coty has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.85.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty Stock Up 3.3 %

COTY opened at $7.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Coty has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $11.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 48.67 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Coty had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Olivier Goudet bought 100,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 739,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,767,382.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Coty by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,862,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,598,000 after buying an additional 9,311,527 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coty by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,632,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,223,000 after buying an additional 7,760,564 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coty by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,312,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,726,000 after buying an additional 4,525,332 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coty by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,950,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,208,000 after buying an additional 4,092,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.