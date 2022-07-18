Stone Point Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 330,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,501,000 after buying an additional 12,796 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 41,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,325,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 89,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,743,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,014 shares of company stock valued at $18,009,102. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on PG shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.64.

NYSE:PG opened at $145.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $348.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.76. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $129.50 and a 1-year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.