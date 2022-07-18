Stone Point Wealth LLC Has $2.97 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,703 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,350 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 1.7% of Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First American Trust FSB increased its position in Walt Disney by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 41,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 23,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,573 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 417,909 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,320,000 after acquiring an additional 16,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 7,929 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIS opened at $95.20 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $187.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.73. The stock has a market cap of $173.32 billion, a PE ratio of 65.66, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.16.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

