Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $493,000 Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,806 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $157.62 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.13. The firm has a market cap of $394.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $140.55 and a 52-week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 over the last 90 days. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. New Street Research raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.82.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.