Strategic Investment Advisors MI Increases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,178 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,414,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 57,511 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 6,178 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 279,162 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $14,505,000 after buying an additional 26,180 shares during the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 6,540 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 177.5% in the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 17,205 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 11,005 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 1.0 %

VZ stock opened at $51.02 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $45.55 and a one year high of $56.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.32 and a 200-day moving average of $51.73.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,414,288. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.86.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

