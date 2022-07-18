Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys New Position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FENY. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Stock Performance

FENY stock opened at $18.65 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.18. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $25.47.

