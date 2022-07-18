Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $334,000 Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 27.2% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 38,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OHI opened at $30.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.89 and its 200 day moving average is $29.00. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $37.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.98.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 42.99% and a return on equity of 10.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.32%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OHI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.45.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

