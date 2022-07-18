Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Lowers Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth approximately $580,040,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 335.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,163,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,671 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth $65,015,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,466,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,295,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,489,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $802,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,739 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 1.2 %

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Albert Monaco bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $115,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,063.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WY opened at $34.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $32.50 and a 12-month high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.06%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile



Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

