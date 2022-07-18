Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 12,015 Shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,015 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 14,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 336,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,443,000 after purchasing an additional 26,594 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $18,209,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,248,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,568,000 after purchasing an additional 118,276 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period.

FLTR opened at $24.62 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.06. VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 1 year low of $24.44 and a 1 year high of $26.20.

