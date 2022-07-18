Strs Ohio Cuts Position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Strs Ohio lessened its position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,900 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 18,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Yelp were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Yelp by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650,838 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $59,806,000 after buying an additional 445,602 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,555,703 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $56,379,000 after purchasing an additional 26,627 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,258 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $47,483,000 after purchasing an additional 94,402 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,128,359 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $40,891,000 after purchasing an additional 304,570 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 798,636 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $28,943,000 after purchasing an additional 107,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yelp

In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $208,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 342,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,908,570.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $208,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 342,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,908,570.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,605 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $318,150.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,396,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,605 shares of company stock valued at $986,990 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Stock Performance

Shares of YELP stock opened at $27.73 on Monday. Yelp Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.28 and a 52-week high of $43.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.65 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.37.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $276.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.60 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.14%. Yelp’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on YELP shares. StockNews.com cut Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Yelp from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Yelp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Yelp Profile

(Get Rating)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

