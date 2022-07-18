Strs Ohio Grows Stock Holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) by 118.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.07% of BellRing Brands worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,841,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,517,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,434,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,929,000 after buying an additional 406,148 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 230.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,208,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,484,000 after buying an additional 842,747 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 716,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,448,000 after buying an additional 55,251 shares during the period.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BRBR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.14.

Insider Activity at BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands Price Performance

In related news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.67 per share, with a total value of $47,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,772.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BRBR opened at $23.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.73. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.36 and a 12-month high of $34.19.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $315.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.90 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BellRing Brands

(Get Rating)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.