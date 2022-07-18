Strs Ohio Has $604,000 Stock Holdings in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.27% of Matrix Service worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Matrix Service during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Matrix Service by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Matrix Service during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Matrix Service by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 72,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 19,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Matrix Service during the 4th quarter worth $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTRX has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim raised Matrix Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

Matrix Service Stock Up 1.3 %

MTRX stock opened at $4.62 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.48 and its 200-day moving average is $6.74. The company has a market cap of $123.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.69. Matrix Service has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $11.76.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter. Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. Research analysts anticipate that Matrix Service will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Matrix Service



Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure, Process and Industrial Facilities, and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

Further Reading

