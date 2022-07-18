Strs Ohio Lowers Holdings in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.10% of Argan worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Argan by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 629,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,337,000 after purchasing an additional 82,514 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argan during the 4th quarter worth $2,324,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Argan by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847,863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,494,000 after purchasing an additional 54,800 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Argan by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 365,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,141,000 after purchasing an additional 53,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Argan by 252.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 68,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 49,018 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Ronald Jr. Jeffrey bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.70 per share, with a total value of $36,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

AGX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Argan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised Argan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE:AGX opened at $35.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $502.64 million, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.55. Argan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.22 and a 52-week high of $49.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Argan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.84%.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

