Strs Ohio Raises Stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 220.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in HealthEquity by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,394,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,807 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in HealthEquity by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,587,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,487,000 after acquiring an additional 589,509 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in HealthEquity by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,267,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,332,000 after acquiring an additional 422,484 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in HealthEquity by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,708,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,590,000 after acquiring an additional 114,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HealthEquity by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,438,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,634,000 after acquiring an additional 23,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HQY shares. StockNews.com lowered HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on HealthEquity from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on HealthEquity from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised HealthEquity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on HealthEquity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

HQY stock opened at $58.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.04. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $77.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.94.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $205.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.72 million. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $94,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,852,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

