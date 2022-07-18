Strs Ohio Sells 18,200 Shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in MEDNAX by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,359,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,241,000 after buying an additional 781,646 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in MEDNAX by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,211,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,375,000 after buying an additional 57,309 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MEDNAX by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,625,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,450,000 after buying an additional 256,617 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MEDNAX by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,314,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,771,000 after buying an additional 448,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in MEDNAX by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 713,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,412,000 after buying an additional 30,131 shares in the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MD opened at $23.59 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.51. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.17 and a 52 week high of $35.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.86.

MEDNAX ( NYSE:MD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. MEDNAX had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $482.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet cut shares of MEDNAX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of MEDNAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MEDNAX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

