Strs Ohio Sells 9,000 Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock opened at $33.58 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.18. The company has a market capitalization of $921.67 million, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.79 and a 52 week high of $59.70.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Dividend Announcement

Schnitzer Steel Industries ( NASDAQ:SCHN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.29. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is 11.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $63.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Insider Transactions at Schnitzer Steel Industries

In other news, Director Wayland R. Hicks purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.85 per share, with a total value of $61,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Wayland R. Hicks acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.85 per share, for a total transaction of $61,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 1,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $52,373.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,812,584.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

