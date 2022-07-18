Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 7,094 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,094 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of A. O. Smith worth $23,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,910,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $764,929,000 after acquiring an additional 754,557 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,944,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,783,000 after purchasing an additional 177,678 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,918,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,989,000 after purchasing an additional 220,019 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 16.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,332,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,048,000 after purchasing an additional 330,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,222,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,824,000 after purchasing an additional 180,412 shares during the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $56.65 on Monday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $51.91 and a 1 year high of $86.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.05 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.59%. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 35.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair cut A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Longbow Research raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.60.

About A. O. Smith

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.