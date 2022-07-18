Summit Global Investments Buys 1,635 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Summit Global Investments increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 92.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $255.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

NVIDIA Stock Performance

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $157.62 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.55 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The company has a market capitalization of $394.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.29%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

