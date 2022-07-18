Summit Global Investments Has $826,000 Holdings in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Summit Global Investments lessened its holdings in shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments owned 0.13% of Daseke worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Daseke by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 932,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,389,000 after buying an additional 410,880 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Daseke by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 434,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 33,936 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daseke in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,817,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Daseke by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 229,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 121,206 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Daseke by 1,991.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 173,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 165,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Daseke Stock Performance

DSKE opened at $6.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.02. Daseke, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $13.17. The company has a market capitalization of $403.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Daseke Profile

Daseke ( NASDAQ:DSKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.45 million. Daseke had a return on equity of 68.94% and a net margin of 4.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Daseke, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

