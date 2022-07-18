Summit Global Investments Invests $534,000 in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 42,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 21,113 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 151,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 78,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 389,626 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $11,443,315.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Brigham Minerals news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 389,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $11,443,315.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Roosa sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $199,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 406,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,998,462.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 826,002 shares of company stock worth $24,653,275 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Brigham Minerals Trading Up 3.2 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MNRL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals to $32.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

Shares of MNRL stock opened at $24.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $33.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.29.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $71.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.22 million. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 36.54% and a return on equity of 10.56%. On average, analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Brigham Minerals Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous None dividend of $0.14. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.83%.

Brigham Minerals Profile

(Get Rating)

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.