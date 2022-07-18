Summit Global Investments Lowers Stock Position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Summit Global Investments lowered its position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LANC. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 25,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 241,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,946,000 after buying an additional 55,466 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,251,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO K. Pigott Thomas acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $121.70 per share, for a total transaction of $97,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,928.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 29.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. CL King began coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.67.

LANC opened at $129.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.94. Lancaster Colony Co. has a twelve month low of $116.85 and a twelve month high of $201.31.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $403.49 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.81%.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Cardini's, and Girard's; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

