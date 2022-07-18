Summit Global Investments Purchases 174 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Summit Global Investments grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,739 shares of company stock valued at $12,616,323 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,255.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.62 and a 200 day moving average of $141.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,044.16 and a one year high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 109.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.50 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $164.50 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Thirty-two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.37.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

