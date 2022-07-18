Summit Global Investments Raises Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Danaher were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth $26,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR stock opened at $255.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $253.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.54.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

