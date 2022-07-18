Summit Global Investments Raises Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 143.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 421,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,130 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 1.6% of Summit Global Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $21,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Pfizer by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 305,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,055,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 22,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 159,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,396,000 after buying an additional 8,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,049,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,960,000 after buying an additional 14,406 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Pfizer news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $51.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $290.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.57. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.68 and a 1-year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.95.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

