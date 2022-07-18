Summit Global Investments Sells 6,300 Shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Summit Global Investments trimmed its stake in shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments owned about 0.06% of City Office REIT worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CIO. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in City Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in City Office REIT by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in City Office REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in City Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of City Office REIT stock opened at $13.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.93 and a 200-day moving average of $15.84. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $21.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $570.56 million, a PE ratio of 1.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.56.

City Office REIT ( NYSE:CIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.15. City Office REIT had a net margin of 271.64% and a return on equity of 83.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.80%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

