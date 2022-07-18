SVB Leerink Cuts HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target to $212.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by SVB Leerink from $273.00 to $212.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.05 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $227.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut HCA Healthcare from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $233.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $241.24.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA stock opened at $171.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $191.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.46. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $164.47 and a 52 week high of $279.02. The company has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 405.72%. The company had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total transaction of $516,095.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,367.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, Director Andrea B. Smith acquired 1,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $213.63 per share, for a total transaction of $247,810.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,317.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total transaction of $516,095.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,367.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 91,370 shares of company stock worth $19,373,375 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 33.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.0% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 13,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

