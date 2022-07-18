SVB Leerink Cuts Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target to $68.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by SVB Leerink from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

THC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $103.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $96.73.

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $55.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.22. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $50.37 and a 12-month high of $92.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 51.84%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THC. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

