Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SYF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research lowered Synchrony Financial from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.18.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $31.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.03 and its 200-day moving average is $37.69. The company has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $27.22 and a 12 month high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 26.26%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.80 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 11.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,846,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,772 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,545,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,453,000 after purchasing an additional 313,449 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,682,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,001,000 after purchasing an additional 689,643 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,123,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,786,000 after purchasing an additional 484,220 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,971,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,720,000 after purchasing an additional 470,937 shares during the period. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

