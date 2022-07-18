Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 256,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,103 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $8,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:SYF opened at $31.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.52. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $27.22 and a 1-year high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.20. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.18.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.