TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $3.50 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.5% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,536,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,723,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,255.34 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.21. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,044.16 and a 12-month high of $3,042.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 109.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,301. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,739 shares of company stock worth $12,616,323. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Alphabet from $157.50 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Alphabet from $172.50 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.50 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Thirty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.37.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

