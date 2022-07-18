TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,101 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,863 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 109.2% during the first quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $51.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.73. The company has a market cap of $214.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $56.85.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.71%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. DZ Bank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.86.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $77,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,414,288 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

