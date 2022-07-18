TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 55.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,661 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,171 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $7,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Cowen reduced their target price on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.55.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

TEL stock opened at $115.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $107.12 and a 12-month high of $166.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.09.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $1,598,436.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,605. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.