TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $8.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $9.50.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded TechnipFMC from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.57 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.88.

FTI stock opened at $5.94 on Friday. TechnipFMC has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.88.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTI. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the second quarter worth $441,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 47.3% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 112,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 36,117 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 23,053.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,058,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,548 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 473.0% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 722,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 596,032 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the first quarter valued at $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

